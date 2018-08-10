New ‘night vision’ exhibit comes to Museum of Aviation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a new exhibit for kids to see at The Museum of Aviation.

The night vision display helps visitors understand how thermal imaging cameras and night vision goggles help us see at night. College students, recent high school graduates and museum personnel created the exhibit during a summer internship. The summer internship team is hosted by the Warner Robins Field Office of Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI). The team says the exhibit will bring interactive “STEM learning” to the museum.

Northside High School Graduate Kaylynn Wallace says, “When they come and visit, just to give them an idea of how they can actually do this kind of stuff when they grow up to give them an idea when they go into middle school, high school, to get involved in STEM and to hopefully get in one of those educational careers to further their education.”

It took the group 15 days to create the exhibit. The display is located in the century of flight hangar .