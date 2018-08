MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the scores from high school football scrimmages on Friday, August 10:

FPD 14, Rutland 10

Howard 34, Tattnall Square 0

Macon County-Westside (Canceled)

Mary Persons 35, Southwest 12

Northeast 18, Mount de Sales 6

Northside 37, Americus-Sumter 9

Perry 31, Peach County 28

Veterans 37, Central 0

Vidalia 13, Washington Co. 7 (After 3Q)

Warner Robins 19, Archer 16

- Advertisement -

Scores are added as we receive them. Send scores to sports@41nbc.com.