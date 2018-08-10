Suspect arrested, accused of hitting motel owner with SUV

Update: Steven Scott is now facing charges in the investigation. He was arrested today and taken to the Houston County Detention Center.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry Police need your help tracking down the driver who hit a man with his SUV while driving off in a hotel parking lot.

- Advertisement -

It happened Wednesday night around 11 at the Great Inn on St. Patrick’s drive.

Officers say the man was walking toward what appeared to be a suspicious red or burgundy Tahoe, when the driver accelerated toward the man, hitting him with the front of the SUV.

Police say the driver was a white man wearing camouflage with a low haircut and a neck tattoo.

If you can help with this investigation, call police at 478-988-2800.