Man Arrested In Connection to Armed Robbery on Montpelier Ave.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Macon man is arrested in connection to an aggravated assault and personal armed robbery. It happened outside the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue on July 09, 2018.

Friday, police arrested 21-year-old Drequan O’Shay Taylor. He’s charged Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

The victim told police he was leaving the store and saw several people standing in the middle of the road on Pansy Avenue. When the victim stoppped his vehicle, he says a Taylor opened the passenger door and removed several items from the vehicle.

During the incident, police say Taylor pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

The victim said he didn’t have any money and tried to speed away. Deputies say that’s when the Taylor fired a gunshot, striking the victim in both legs.

The victim drove himself to the hospital to be treated and has since been released.

Taylor is currently in jail, without bond.