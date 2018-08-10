Cat of the Week: Omar

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s Cat of the Week is Omar!

Omar is a 12 week old, short-medium haired orange, possibly tabby cat.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue says Omar is shy but also loves affection. He warms up to people after a little bit of time and loves to play with other cats.

Omar has received all his shots and has gotten his combo tests done. He is a happy and healthy cat who needs to find a permanent home.

If you’re interested in adopting Omar or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.