Spots still open for Georgia College softball clinic this weekend

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia College softball program and head coach Jamie Grodecki will host a Bobcat Softball Youth Clinic this weekend.

Registration is still open for the clinic that was originally scheduled for July 10-11 before being pushed back to Sunday, August 12.

The clinic at the GC Softball Field (120 West Campus Drive) will start at 11 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Girls ages 12-18 will participate in competitive games and daily skill competitions among other activities and will also receive a gift from the GC Softball staff.

The cost is $125 for each child.

Lunch will be provided and a waiver of liability and emergency contact form are required.

Campers should bring a bat, glove, helmet, running shoes, cleats and sunscreen.

Click here to register.