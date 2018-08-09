Portions of Warner Robins Under A Boil Advisory

An area of Warner Robins is under a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – An area of Warner Robins is under a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

The break caused a drop in water pressure in parts of the water system. The drop in pressure can cause a potential health hazard due to backflow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the system.

- Advertisement -

All citizens who experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to “boil” all water before using it for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.

Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utilities department that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality

of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.

City of Warner Robins subdivisions included in the boil advisory are:

• Sandy Springs

• Chadwyck

• Alantown

• Peach Blossom Ter.

• Kenstshire

• Bridlewood