Gun registered to Laurens Co. Board of Education stolen, later recovered

Dublin Police arrest and charge Desmond Hundley with auto theft and for breaking into cars.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Dublin Police Department is investigating a string of car thefts. Recently, an alleged thief broke into a car that had a gun inside.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says the incident happened Saturday. He says Tuesday, they arrested Desmond Hundley in connection to the thefts.

Hundley faces charges of auto theft and car break-ins.

“We’re trying to save lives. We don’t want anyone to be hurt in a crime or anything of that nature. Like a gun falling into the hands of a child and an accident occur. No one really wants that to happen,” Chatman said. “It should be that we can leave a gun a purse anything in a car, but we’re not living in a perfect world.”

Chief Chatman says the gun Dublin Police recovered is registered to the Laurens County Board of Education.

Superintendent of the B.O.E Dan Brigman, says the gun is a part of their new program allowing armed employees. The program gives training and education to armed employees if there’s an active shooter was in the building.

Brigman says armed employees volunteer and then are selected. Those chosen went through extensive training this summer. Training for armed employees continues beyond the summer classes.

“There’s a transport need because there’s ongoing training with these firearms, so there are those situations that these employees that are trained, have access to shooting ranges and other training as the year goes on that’ll require them to carry these firearms off campus,” Brigman said.

Brigman says the armed employees have to meet specific requirements as part of a policy set by G.A.M.B. He could not disclose the protocols for teachers and handguns, because it would undermine the integrity of the security.

Dublin Police have not returned the gun.