Dublin native, former GC Bobcat named head coach of WKU men’s golf

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin native and former Georgia College golfer Chan Metts is the new head coach of Western Kentucky University’s men’s golf team.

It’s Metts’ first head coaching position. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Georgia Southern under coach Carter Collins, another former GC Bobcat.

Metts walked on at Georgia College in 2005 and earned a scholarship in his senior year. He played five tournaments as a junior, tying for 20th at the conference tournament and seventh at the regional.

He spent the 2015-16 season as a graduate assistant for the men’s and women’s golf teams at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.