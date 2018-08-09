Atlanta Motor Speedway’s parent company reveals weather guarantee policy

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NASCAR fans now have another reason to buy tickets to races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Speedway Motorsports Inc, the track’s parent company, revealed its new FANS FIRST Weather Guarantee initiative Thursday.

If a NASCAR race is postponed due to weather and the ticket holder is unable to attend on the rescheduled date (usually but not always the following day), a ticket credit can be issued toward a qualifying NASCAR race at any other SMI venue. The initiative applies to races at AMS, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

“Of all major professional sports, none is as heavily impacted by adverse weather as NASCAR,” said SMI president and CEO Marcus Smith. “With drivers already racing on the very edge at nearly 200 mph, even a little rain can have a dramatic impact on race weekend schedules. What we want to do is take weather out of the ticket-buying equation so fans can focus on having a great time and making memories on our premier NASCAR event weekends.”

Fans with an unused, eligible ticket will have 60 days from the original race date to request a ticket credit and the credit must be used toward another SMI NASCAR event within one calendar year of the original race date.

No cash refunds will be issued. The ticket credit has no cash value and may be used only as a credit toward the purchase of a NASCAR race ticket at an SMI Speedway. Unused tickets may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value on a ticket-for-ticket basis.

The 2019 NASCAR race weekend at AMS is February 23-24.

