Washington Memorial Library to close after no millage rate resolution

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library system is preparing to shutdown all libraries after Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

Director, Jennifer Lautzenheiser, says Saturday, August 11th, is the last day for the public to access archives at the library. Then, Wednesday, August 15th is the last day the entire Washington Memorial Library will be available to the public.

Since the Middle Georgia Regional Library system closed the Riverside, Shurling and Lanford libraries in July, closing the Washington Memorial Library will mean there won’t be any other Middle Georgia Regional Libraries available in Macon.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission called a special Committee of the Whole meeting meeting Thursday at noon.