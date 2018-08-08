Mercer University listed in Princeton Review’s ‘Best 384 Colleges’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University is among the institutions named in the Princeton Review’s ”Best 384 colleges.”

The list was released Tuesday. This is Mercer’s 16th straight year being featured in the publication.

Inside the review, Mercer is praised for being a place with “boundless opportunities for its undergraduates.” The list is based on surveys from students who attend the schools.

“They are based entirely on data we gather beyond academics that gives insight into what the schools’ enrolled students say about their professors, administrators, school services, campus culture and student life. In the end, it’s all about the fit,” says Robert Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review.

You can view the school profiles and ranking lists by clicking here.