Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 deadly shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing 39-year-old Andre Taylor.

Calvin Stapleton was found guilty of murder by a jury Wednesday. The shooting happened in 2017 near the M & M Grocery store on Montpelier Avenue.

Witnesses say Taylor, who was the leader of the Westside Gangster Crips, went outside to talk with Stapleton. They walked across the parking lot, near Pansy Avenue, and that’s when Taylor walked to the passenger side of a car that pulled in to talk to someone. Moments later, Stapleton shot Taylor in the back of the head. Prosecutors called the incident a “cold, calculated execution.”

The incident was caught on surveillance video. Authorities say you can see Taylor and Stapleton walking across the parking lot in the video.

Stapleton was a member of the Folk Nation and Gangster Disciples. He was heard saying that he was a “real O.G. now,” shortly after the shooting.

The two men knew each other for at least 20 years.