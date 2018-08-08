Georgia Chamber asking small businesses owners to get engaged ahead of November elections

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Chamber’s 2018 Statewide Tour made a stop in Middle Georgia to talk with local business owners ahead of the November elections.

With many important votes coming up this year, Chamber officials are trying to get local business owners engaged in the future of state and local leadership.

“We do this really to educate our members, to educate local chambers and business owners about the issues that are out there. Many people don’t even know that we’re in the middle of an election cycle,” said Chamber CEO Chris Clark.

Business owners in Middle Georgia are taking notes. At least, that’s what Georgia Chamber officials are hoping as they continue on their 2018 Statewide Tour.

“Their leadership team is here talking with local businesses about the upcoming election about what’s going right about what could be better in the economy,” said GA US Congressman Austin Scott.

They talked about issues like health care, jobs, a shrinking rural economy and how they all connect.

“People need to know the trends that we’re going to see moving forward,” Scott continued. “What happens in Atlanta, what happens in Washington really does impact your business every day,” Clark added.

That’s why the Georgia Chamber came up with its ‘8 for 18 initiative’.

“You can go and actually see where the candidates stand on those issues that’ll help grow our economy, make our communities better, care about things like military bases,” Clark explained.

Its goal is showing the views of 2018 candidates on the chamber’s top 8 priorities–from healthcare to supporting diversity.

“It’s vitally important that we all share with people that are running for office what matters to us, and what’s going to help the economy grow,” he said.

But most importantly they want to encourage people to vote.

The chamber is planning to host a luncheon in Macon on August 21st. Both gubernatorial candidates Stacy Abrams and Brian Kemp will be in attendance.

To view the Georgia Chamber’s full list of 8 for 18 initiatives click here.