Discover Middle Georgia: Stubbs Park

DUBLIN, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) -One park in Middle Georgia has been utilized by families for over 100 years.

Stubbs Park in downtown Dublin offers visitors ten acres of natural surroundings, from lush trees, green grass and colorful flowers to a trickling creek.

- Advertisement -

The park attracts people of all ages and often serves as the backdrop for family gatherings.

Miriam Ponton, Assistant Director at Visit Dublin GA, says throughout the year “families, church groups and people hosting reunions come out and use the park.”

Over the years, the park has changed with the people who use it.

Now, the city of Dublin is revitalizing Stubbs Park with new amenities in order to bring in new visitors.

Coming up Friday on 41NBC News at 6 p.m., Kristen Kennedy will trace back the history of Stubbs Park and its original design while also highlighting new additions to the park and how the city uses it to bring the community together.