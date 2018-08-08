The B.S. Report: Be excited about the Georgia Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday night a friend of mine sent a text to me and wrote that the Rose Bowl from January was on SEC Network. So, with the Braves game being over, I turned it over and watched Georgia beat Oklahoma once again.

It’s still hard to believe Georgia was in that game, and it’s still hard to believe they actually won, especially considering how Oklahoma dominated the first half. Watching that rebroadcast got my blood pumping. It is almost here. High School Football starts next week, and the colleges will come right after that.

For Georgia this year, I have to contain my self a little, and some of my friends have tried to calm me down. On paper, Georgia looks to have one heck of a roster. It’s not perfect, and there are things to figure out this month in practice. But never before have we seen the depth, particularly on the lines of scrimmage, we see for this Georgia team. They are loaded.

We know they have a quarterback in Jake Fromm. Well, they have a second quarterback in Justin Fields. How much will he play? What will Georgia’s coaches do to utilize Fields in place of Fromm? Then at running back, even with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel gone, the Bulldogs are in great shape. Zamir White is back from his knee injury, and remember, he was the top tailback in the country. James Cook was right behind him, and he’s looked great so far in practice. D’Andre Swift is still there, along with Elijay Holyfield and Brian Herrien. The receivers could have the deepest group in years, especially if Demetrius Robertson can play after transferring from Cal. The tight ends are talented and there is plenty of depth. But the story on offense is the line of scrimmage. It has never been this talented or this deep.

Can you believe that a decade ago, in Matthew Stafford’s last year at Georgia, the Bulldogs had only nine offensive linemen on scholarship? Now, they are three deep at all five positions. Now, they’ve got four players who at one point in the recruiting process were rated as five-star prospects. Andrew Thomas was tremendous last year as a freshman. He replaces Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. His high school teammate from Pace Academy, Jamaree Salyer, will likely be next to Thomas as the starting left guard. Lamont Galliard is back as the center, with Isaiah Wilson and Ben Cleveland holding down the right side. But here’s the key. Cade Mays, Kendall Baker, Solomon Kindley, Trey Hill, Netori Johnson, Justin Shaffer and D’Marcus Hayes are all backups who could be starting for another program in the SEC.

Again, they’ve never been deeper on the offensive line. This will be the key. If that line of scrimmage is as good as advertised, this Georgia team is going to have no problems at all at scoring points. Georgia has always had skill players, but now the beef is on the line of scrimmage to once again make this team special. And we might well be looking at another Rose Bowl-like game to watch next year if it all falls into place.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping Bulldog Fans, nothing will.