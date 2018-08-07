Tree falls on a school bus with students inside

No injuries were reported . Only a window on the bus broke.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Some students are shaken up after a tree hit a school bus this afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Masseyville Road. The bus was dropping off 21 students from Appling Middle School.

Stephanie Hartley with the Bibb County School District says that’s when a tree struck the bus. EMS, Bibb County Sheriffs Office, Campus Police and Georgia Power responded to the scene.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Only a window broke on the bus.