Restaurant Report Card: August 7th, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health inspection scores from around Middle Georgia.

The Society Garden

2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Fish Port 2 LLC

2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

AMICI MACON

1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 86

B.L. SMOKER’S BBQ

2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 83

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 97

S & S CAFETERIA

2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 87

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II

2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

One Potato Time

280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company

1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Sonic Drive In

131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Cracker Barrel #98

101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe

1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Yummy Express

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up:

KRYSTAL

3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 72

Food debris was left on the racks in the warming cabinet, there was water pooling in the hallway that lead from the front counter to the kitchen, and evidence of flies were present in both the kitchen and dining areas.