Restaurant Report Card: August 7th, 2018

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are you health inspection scores from around Middle Georgia.
The Society Garden
2389 INGLESIDE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Fish Port 2 LLC
2795 MONTPELIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
AMICI MACON
1510 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 86
B.L. SMOKER’S BBQ
2196 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 83
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
2574 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 97
S & S CAFETERIA
2626 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 87
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II
2907 WATSON BLVD STE A2 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
One Potato Time
280 CARL VINSON PKWY STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Georgia Bob’s Barbecue Company
1882 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Sonic Drive In
131 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Cracker Barrel #98
101 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Yummy Express
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Here’s a restaurant that needs to step it up:
KRYSTAL
3909 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 72
Food debris was left on the racks in the warming cabinet, there was water pooling in the hallway that lead from the front counter to the kitchen, and evidence of flies were present in both the kitchen and dining areas.