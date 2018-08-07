Macon-Bibb county commission changes garbage billing back to quarterly

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Macon-Bibb County residents will now be able to pay their garbage bills quarterly, again.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission voted to go back to quarterly billing Tuesday night.

Last year, the county commission voted to change its garbage billing policy to annually, collecting $240 all together, instead of having residents pay $60 every 3 months.

After a lot of backlash from Macon-Bibb county residents, commissioners Mallory Jones and Joe Allen decided to sponsor an ordinance that would go back to quarterly billing.

The commission passed the ordinance in a 8-1 vote.

Tax Commissioner Wade McCord told commissioners Tuesday night the change could not be made until July 1, 2019.