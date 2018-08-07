Macon-Bibb Commissioners Table Millage Rate Vote

After about five hours of discussion, Macon-Bibb County commissioners decided to table a vote on the millage rate increase.

Commissioners were set to vote on a property tax increase tonight.

Commissioners were set to vote on a property tax increase tonight.

At least five votes were needed to pass the 25-percent millage rate increase.

Without passing the millage rate, commissioners say agencies like the Macon Transit Authority, libraries and museums would not get funding from the county.

Commissioners have until August 31st to set a millage rate to fund agencies that were originally defunded in the 2019 budget.