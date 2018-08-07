Heat Advisory issued for Middle Georgia, dangerous heat expected

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday is going to be a “Georgia Scorcher” for the central portion of the state.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the low-mid 90’s, but high humidity will make it feel even hotter.

During the afternoon hours, it could feel as hot as 102-107 degrees across Middle Georgia.

Because high temperatures and high humidity will make it feel extremely hot today, a Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Middle Georgia until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Beat the heat and follow these safety tips:

Avoid strenuous activity, if you can

Wear light-weight and light colored clothing

Stay hydrated, drink water

Wear sunscreen and apply it regularly

Take breaks in the shade or inside

Never leave people or pets inside vehicles

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly

Temperatures will start to trend downhill the next few days, dropping to about 90 degrees Sunday.

Rain chances remain around 30-40% (isolated to scattered showers and storms) daily.

