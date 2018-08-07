Coach’s Corner: Kelvin Blackshear, Twiggs County Cobras

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Cobras are hoping for a bounce back season, as they look to put their winless 2017 in the rear view mirror.

For that, they’re turning to a new heach coach in the name of Kelvin Blackshear. He’s replacing Zachery Harris, who lasted only one year.

- Advertisement -

Blackshear is a Twiggs County native, and was a part of several winning teams in the late 90’s and early 2000’s for the Cobras.

He’ll be inheriting five starters, including Titonio Smith and Chucie Stevens. Smith was a running back/wide receiver last year, but will be the starting quarterback in 2018.

Four starters will be coming back on the defense, where Coach Blackshear believes the secondary will be his defensive strength.

Twiggs County will be in Region 7-A, and their first game will be August 17th at Toombs County.