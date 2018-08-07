Another hot day on the way,with a chance of storms

Good evening,

A round of strong storms this evening brought power outages and some downed trees to Middle Georgia. These storms dissipated quickly and managed to cool us down a good bit across the area.



Heading through the rest of the week a cold front begins its move from the north, but it look like it won’t be making it all the way to Middle Georgia. What that means for us is more storm chances as well as 90’s as our high temps through the end of the week.

As we see increased shower chances we will see our highs coming down by a few degrees, but expect the humidity to stay in place for quite a while.