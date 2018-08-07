Bibb County Deputies investigating robbery at Macon convenience store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the two men who robbed a Macon covenience store this afternoon.

It happened at the In N Out Grocery store on Nussbaum Avenue.

Deputies say the two men were in the back of the store playing video games while the clerk was stocking a cooler. Moments later, deputies say one of the men showed a gun and demanded money. The second robber grabbed cigarettes while the clerk was getting the money from the register.

Both men were last seen running toward Little Richard Penniman Boulevard.

No one was hurt.

If you can help with this investigation the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.