Warner Robins Police Department holding job fair to fill officer vacancies

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Those looking to help their community and keep streets safe, there’s a few job opening you may be interested in. A local police department is looking to bridge the gap of job vacancies within the department.

It’s been years, even decades since Warner Robins Police Department has been fully staffed. That’s according the Warner Robins P.D. Public Information Officer Jennifer Parson.

Currently, there’s 101 officers, but as the community grows so does the need for law enforcement on the streets.

“The fact that the population just continues to grow and our police force doesn’t. So if you have 20 plus years, where we’ve continued with the same number of police officers that we had 20 years ago in 2018,” Parson said.

To help get a fully staffed law enforcement, the Warner Robins Police Department is having its own job fair. It will be Saturday September 15th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. outside of the police department.

“At this point, we aren’t turning away any applicants,” she said.

To help fight crime, keep people safe and to serve your community, Parson says you need a high school diploma and to have completed a basic skills test, like a SAT.

“You need to be 21-years old before you’re out of your FTO process. Which is when you’re done with your field training officer, after you go through the academy. A lot of people don’t understand is at Warner Robins P.D., we hire you as an employee and then we send you to the police academy,” she said.

To be an officer, you need the drive.

“It’s definitely a calling to be a police officer. You have to really want to go out every day and put your life on the line just to serve the community and to serve other people’s families. You leave your family behind to go help other people’s families,” Parson said.

Even if you’ve never shot a gun before, they’ll help get you the training you need.

“Don’t shy away a career in law enforcement. If you think you don’t have the training, we’ll definitely make sure you are trained appropriately before we put you out on the road by yourself,” she said.

Once you sign up, the next step is an application process. From there you’ll have multiple health exams and screenings.

Parson says they don’t have an exact number of positions they’re looking to fill.

