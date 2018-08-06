Scattered storms and heat stick with us for the week

Good evening,

Intense heat and humidity lead to scattered storms this afternoon/evening. Some of those storms were severe with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Expect more storms like this as we head through the rest of the week.



Tuesday and Wednesday should both feel and look a lot like today with highs in the 90’s and high humidity. By afternoon showers and storms will once again pop up and bring the potential for heavy rain and frequent lightning.



The rest of the week stays very warm, but humidity keeps the “feels like temperatures” in the upper 90’s until a front stalls over the area on Friday and Saturday. The stalled front will at least bring the temperatures down a few degrees to the upper 80’s.

So, yeah, pretty much the weather stays miserable this week and we have to keep the umbrella with us in the afternoon, because storms will be possible each day this week.