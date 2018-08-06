Navicent Health CEO nationally recognized as most influential woman

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – The top 25 2018 most influential women of the mid-market has been announced by CEO Connection. This is the only membership organization exclusively for mid-market CEOs.

President and CEO of Navicent Health Dr. Ninfa M. Saunders is one of the women included on that list. Dr. Saunders has over 45 years of hospital administrative and clinical experience. She received national recognition for her strategic initiatives to improve access to healthcare and affect change within the industry.

- Advertisement -

This is her second consecutive year being placed on the list.