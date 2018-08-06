Mercer University Law Grad named Solicitor-General of the Year

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – A familiar face to Macon-Bibb County has been named Georgia’s 2018 Solicitor-General of the year.

Rebecca Grist, Macon-Bibb County’s Solicitor-General and a graduate of both Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law and The College of Charleston, was recognized at the prosecuting attorneys council annual meeting.

- Advertisement -

Grist has lived in Macon all her life and served her community. She started her career in the district attorney’s office with child support enforcement. She also helped the United States Attorney’s Office shut down massage parlors and bring sex trafficking crimes by prosecuting the acts of solicitation and prostitution.