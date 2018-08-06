Medical Monday: Dealing with chronic pain

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Do you suffer from chronic back pain? Neurosurgeon Dr. Kevin Stevenson from Coliseum Medical Centers stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about about the causes and treatments available.

Coliseum Medical Centers are hosting a free seminar so people can get information on getting relief for back pain.

The event will be held at Coliseum Medical Centers: 350 hospital drive in Macon, GA in building C, suite 120 on Thursday August 16th from 6pm until 7pm. To register, call (478) 746-4646 or click here.

Click on the video for the full interview.