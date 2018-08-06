MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tuesday has been highly anticipated.

It’s the last opportunity for residents to voice concerns about the 4.3 mill increase before commissioners take a vote.

Approval of the 24% millage rate increase is the final step toward passing the county’s $166 million budget and re-instating funding to all agencies except Navicent Health.

Items included with the already approved $149 million budget are amendments to re-fund the Macon Transit Authority, Middle Georgia Regional Libraries, Parks and Recreation, the Bibb County Health Department, Meals on Wheels and more.

County officials announced the increase in July and since then, have heard from a number of residents angered by news of the steep increase.

Mayor Robert Reichert’s goal is to get a millage rate passed that funds the budget that they’ve approved. If not they would have to go back to cutting things out.

Commissioners would be forced to go back to the $149 million budget that was approved and decide which of the re-added agencies will get funded–if any.

The third and final hearing is Tuesday at 4:00 PM inside the government center. All residents are encouraged to come out and give their feed back.

The commission meeting will follow directly after the hearing ends.