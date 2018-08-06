At least 91 killed by 7.0 quake in Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

DENPASAR, Indonesia — At least 91 people were killed Sunday when Indonesia’s resort island of Lombok was hit by a magnitude-7.0 earthquake.

The powerful quake triggered panic among tourists and residents and was felt on the neighboring island of Bali. On Lombok, thousands fled their homes to gather in emergency shelters in open spaces, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

The area continued to be rattled by aftershocks from the quake, which occurred days after a 6.4-magnitude tremor hit Lombok on July 29, killing 14 people and injuring 162 more.

The disaster agency placed Sunday’s death toll at 91, more than doubling its earlier figure of 32. Many of the dead were from northern and western parts of Lombok.

Ridwan Sobri, a spokesman for the Indonesian Red Cross, confirmed to NBC News that the number of dead had risen to 91 and said the figure “has the potential to rise.” The Red Cross was trying to evacuate people from devastation zones and to mobilize those who had to be evacuated from hospitals.

Singapore’s minister of law and home affairs, K. Shanmugam, who was in the Lombok town of Mataram at the time of the quake, wrote on Facebook that his 10th-floor hotel room shook violently and that walls cracked.

“It was quite impossible to stand up. Heard screams,” he wrote. “Came out, and made my way down a staircase, while building was still shaking. Power went out for a while. Lots of cracks, fallen doors.”

The quake struck Lombok in the early evening at a depth of about 6 miles.

Most of Lombok lost power, local media reported.

Travelers at the international airports in Lombok and Bali were thrown into panic and there was minor damage to the buildings, but operations weren’t disrupted, officials said.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

“All the hotel guests were running, so I did, too. People filled the streets,” said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist. “A lot of officials were urging people not to panic.”

Other witnesses said that the initial quake grew in intensity over several seconds, rattling windows and doors, and that there were many aftershocks.

The disaster agency urged people to stay away from the sea. However, an initial warning of a tsunami with waves up to 1½ feet was withdrawn later.

Saffron Amis, a British student visiting the Gili Islands off the northwest coast of Lombok, told Reuters by text message that dozens of tourists were evacuated to a hill after the quake.