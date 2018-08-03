Woman shot dead in Forsyth, man arrested

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Forsyth Police Department is investigating what investigators say appears to be a domestic dispute.

Police arrived to a home on 107 Jones Court in Forsyth Friday just before 12:30 AM. Major Alex Daniels says police found Tonya Herring unresponsive, with a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement -

Herring was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Raymond Chambliss was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is on scene, investigating the incident.

Check back for updates.