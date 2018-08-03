Weekend Weather: rain chances drop, temperatures rise

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia’s week of wet weather will finally be coming to an end.

A stream of moisture from the south will start to weaken heading into the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms will still develop across Middle Georgia Friday, but rain chances will drop this weekend as a high pressure system builds up to the northeast.

With slightly drier air returning to Middle Georgia, there will be more appearances from the sun.

More sunshine means more heat. Temperatures will trend upwards, back into the low-mid 90’s

Unfortunately, the drier weather won’t last for long as another frontal system will approach Georgia mid-week, increasing rain chances and dropping temperatures by Thursday.

