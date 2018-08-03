Summerlike weather pattern returns to Middle Georgia for the weekend

Good Evening,

Sunshine and heat returned today after a few showers during the morning and early afternoon. Expect a drier start to our Saturday as more seasonal weather trends settle in for the next few days.



High pressure will help to keep the widespread storms out of much of Middle Georgia through the weekend, but scattered shower chances will persist. The high pressure is also going to bring warmer temperatures, that should bring us close to normal for this time of year.



Pretty much the same forecast is expected heading into Sunday with highs in the 90’s and low 80’s. Scattered storms are expected through the rest of the week as well.



Although the heaviest rain has left Middle Georgia, the humidity (albeit a little lower) stays in the area bringing warm temperatures and even warmer heat index values (feels like temperatures). So get ready for a warm weekend, and be preparesd for scattered showers.