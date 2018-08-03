Health experts encourage support for breastfeeding moms

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The month of August is known as National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

Medical experts are encouraging community members to support nursing mothers.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends mothers breastfeed their new born babies for a year.

Jayme Swain is a mother of two. She says breastfeeding her kids was one of the best decisions she has ever made.

“Breastfeeding for me is like anything challenging in life. Getting your education, exercising you know, how important is it to you? Are you willing to do the work? Because it is a lot of work but it’s so beneficial,” she adds.

Breastfeeding moms experience positive impacts from breastfeeding.

Registered Nurse Stacy Mead says, “If you breastfeed your baby, you have a lower risk of having respiratory problems, ear infections, diarrhea. It’s got almost the perfect mix of fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals.”

Swain says, the whole process could not have gone so well without her support system.

“One of the biggest support systems for me is not only the family but the lactation consultants at the hospital. When you’re in the midst of it you’re in the trenches, you need someone to help you get through the hard things,” Swain explains.

The Coliseum Medical Centers offer outpatient services free of charge. Breastfeeding moms are welcome to come up at anytime to discuss problems they’re having or just to simply have someone to talk to during postpartum.