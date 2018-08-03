Firehouse Subs in ‘hot pursuit’ of bottled water for first responders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fireshouse subs is collecting water bottled water this weekend for local heroes and communities.

Saturday, August 4th, is the 7th annual H2O for Heroes bottled water collection drive. All day Saturday, restaurants will give one medium sub to each guest who donates a 24-pack of bottled water.

- Advertisement -

The water bottles will go to local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers and more.

Last year, the franchise collection more than 768,000 bottles of water. Firehouse hopes to increase collections 10%.

Click here to find a Firehouse Subs near you.