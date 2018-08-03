Elaine Lucas High School hopes to boost economy through re-opening in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Commissioner Elaine Lucas’s E.L. High School re-opened on Friday in a new location.

The school that was once in the Cotton Ave historic district is now in a larger facility on Shurling Drive. Lucas says they’re happy to be there and excited for the future.

- Advertisement -

“It will allow us to have the space to accommodate more students,” said Macon-Bibb’s District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

The Elaine Lucas High School Academy is opening new doors in East Macon.

“This is that second chance this is the opportunity for anybody who did not complete high school,” Lucas told 41NBC.

Related Article: New fire station dedicated to former county commissioner Lonzy Edwards

Clergy members, community members along with students and former students like Brandon Rope came to show support as officials cut the ribbon on the new space.

“I honestly couldn’t tell you where I would be so I thank God for Mrs. Lucas for what she’s doing for the community and the youth,” he said.

But for Lucas and her staff, creating opportunity doesn’t just end at giving people a chance to earn a high school diploma.

“We’re hoping that by moving in here, that that’s gonna encourage other people to locate their businesses on the east side of town and also encourage more people to come and shop,” she explained.

The school’s aim now in addition to not closing the door on any student is getting the entire community in on progress.

“I still pulled through and finished strong and still made it to college,” Rope said.

The school prides itself on not turning any student away. As they approach the 1000th graduate mark, they are looking for community members to donate to students who may not be able to afford classes.

If you’re interested in going back to school to get your high school diploma, you can find a link to the application on here.