Water remains at low pressure for residents following main break in Gordon

GORDON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many residents in Gordon will have to wait a few hours before their running water is back to its normal pressure.

Officials found out about the water shortage around 7:00 this morning. According to Gordon Mayor Kenneth Turner, a bolt of lightning caused a main break.

After digging it up, they found that the six-inch line had been struck by lightning last night and damaged.

Turner confirmed that they received reports from residents on the outskirts of town having no running water while others around town had low pressure running water.

Since the discovery, he says public works employees have isolated the break so that no more water is leaking through it and gotten both wells back up and running.

However, it will take several hours before the water pressure builds back up.