Slightly drier weather returns for the weekend, but so does the heat

Good evening,

Heavy rain moved through parts of Middle Georgia today and even brought a few Tornado Warnings to parts of Jones and Monroe counties. No damage has been reported from these storms.



More rain is expected on Friday with the best chances for rain and storms during the afternoon hours on Friday. This becomes the theme as we head through the rest of the weekend. Clouds hanging around through much of the day will keep temperatures, once again, in the lower 80’s.



Saturday should be a little sunnier than many of the days we have seen this week, but with the sun will also come increased temperatures. Many areas will see highs returning to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s as high humidity hangs on in Georgia.



Through the weekend scattered storms persist, but the main change is 90’s and heat index values in the upper 90’s. Expect another week of scattered storms and heat, before we see our next cold front by the end of next week.