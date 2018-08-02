Police chase ends with two men with multiple warrants in the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men with multiple warrants are now in the hospital following an anonymous Crimestoppers tip that lead to a brief police chase.

Authorities got the tip on the whereabouts of 33 year-old Benjamin Lanier Statham Jr. and found him this morning along with an associate of his, 47 year-old Johnny Carl Sandefur, inside of a Ford Ranger.

The truck was parked in the lot of McDonald’s on Harrison Road.

When Task Force members and Bibb deputies approached the two men to arrest them, that’s when Statham and Sandefur took off in an attempt to evade officers.

The chase ended on Log Cabin Drive–not too far from the starting point when Sandefur lost control of his truck and went off the road way.

The truck overturned near a bridge that went over into a small creek.

Officers with the Southern Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol found two hand guns during the incident.

First responders took the two men to the hospital for injuries they got during the accident. Both are listed in stable condition.

Once they’re released from the hospital, they’ll be taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68Crime.