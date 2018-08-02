Mill Hill Community welcomes resident artists

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The gift of art is influencing children in the Mill Hill Community. Guests can now get an up close glimpse of art from artists every single day.

Macon Arts Alliance selected Forrest Sincoff Gard and his wife, Jeni Hansen Gard to lead and organize activities at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center.

“It was an honor to get selected for this and then to be able to just be a part of starting this center and bringing the community here has been a powerful experience,” Jeni says.

The duo have a background in ceramics. However, they started an internship with women at Wesleyan College do the things that couldn’t do. Some of the activities include dance, writing, sculpting and painting.

“It’s just a way to express yourself and to be real, to be who you are,” Forrest adds.

There will be a free community day at Mill Hill Community Arts Center on Saturday filled with hands on activities.

From 11am until noon, there will be free yoga classes. From 12 until 3, summer interns will present what they’ve learned during their internship.