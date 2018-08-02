Middle Georgia could pick up an additional 1-2 inches of rain through Sunday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Widespread rain showers and storms are expected across Middle Georgia again Thursday.

Tropical moisture continues to stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico over the Deep South.

A stationary front is acting as a boundary between the extremely moist air and dry air out west.

Due to the location of the stationary front, highest rainfall amounts will be mainly east of Alabama.

Middle Georgia could pick up an additional 1-2 inches of rain, but higher amounts are expected in far north Georgia and the Carolinas.

Rain chances will be dropping as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the east, breaking down the southerly moisture flow.

With high pressure building up, more sunshine is in the forecast this weekend and early next week.

More sunshine, less cloud cover and lower rain chances will result in higher temperatures next week.

