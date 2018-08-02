Help Needed Identifying Bibb County Shoplifting Suspects

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two shoplifting suspects.

By
Shelby Coates
-
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three shoplifting suspects in two separate cases.

In the first case, deputies say two suspects grab arm-fulls of items and leave the scene. They have been traveling in a silver or gray mid 2000’s Chevrolet Impala. The black male suspect has been tentatively identified, but the white male suspect has not been identified yet.

If you have any information on either suspect, please contact Investigator Kenneth Hester at khester@maconbibb.us or 478-951-7659.

In a second case, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify the suspect who shoplifted from the Family Dollar at 2131 Pionono Avenue on
July 30. The incident happened around 5:50PM.

The suspect is seen in the surveillance stills below.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact Investigator Dennis Terry at dterry@maconbibb.us or 478-955-4011.

For both cases you can also contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

 

 

 

 

 

