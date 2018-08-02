Georgia Democratic Party members file ethical complaint against Brian Kemp

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Members of the Democratic Party of Georgia have filed an ethics complaint against Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Brian Kemp for using tax payer dollars to push his campaign.

The complaint says that the Secretary of State used the office’s smart phone app–funded through tax payer dollars–to solicit supporters and donations.

Party leaders say he needs to be held accountable for his actions–or lack there of.

“He was told to take it down back in March. It has been five months and Bryan Kemp has ignored his office linking to his campaign,” said Democratic Party Chair Dubose Porter.

Democratic officials are accusing Kemp of abusing his power as Secretary of State.

“Georgians deserve that their tax payer dollars are not being used to fund Brian Kemp’s political ambitions,” Porter said during a conference call.

The complaint he filed earlier today cited ‘misuse of state resources to promote his campaign’.

“The Secretary of State’s office created a mobile app that the public can use to register, to vote, check their voter registration and find their polling locations among other voter related things,” said Dara Lindenbaum, Senior Counsel at Sandler, Reiff, Lamb, Rosenstein & Birkenstock, P.C.

The complaint claims that the app–which serves to notify voters of pertinent election information–featured photos of Kemp and direct links to all of his social media accounts.

“The potential conflict of interest for a candidate running for governor while having the office that you sit in administer the election is already bad enough. But even more so, when this candidate has already been caught with an ethical violation using this very office.

They’re seeking an immediate investigation into the issue by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

41NBC reached out to the Kemp Campaign for comment. Here’s the statement that his spokesperson, Ryan Mahoney, provided:

“With all of these lame PR stunts, it’s clear that left-wing radicals are in panic mode. Stacey Abrams is pushing a big government jobs program designed to put taxpayer dollars in her own pocket. If that’s not illegal, it should be.”

Since the complaint was filed more than 30 days before the election, Porter says he is calling on the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission to do a thorough investigation.

If this is found to be an ethical violation by the commission, Kemp would not be disqualified from the race. However he would be ordered to pay a fine as punishment.