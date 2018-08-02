Even more lights coming to downtown Macon this Christmas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Main Street Macon’s Christmas Light Extravaganza is expanding.

Organizers announced on Thursday that the light show that took over Poplar Street and brought thousands of visitors into downtown will cover two additional city blocks.

Concept creator Bryan Nichols says expanding from the original two city blocks on Poplar Street means visitors will see more lights than ever.

“We’re actually going to go up Poplar street one more block to city hall and then we’re going to go from Poplar Street over to Cherry down 3rd street which is in front of Piedmont Brew Pub. We don’t know how many lights that’s going to be yet but I would imagine 400,000 to 500,000 Christmas lights,” Nichols explained.

With parking meters newly installed on downtown’s city streets, he says they haven’t yet discussed how they will deal with parking for this event but will be talking about it as the event nears.