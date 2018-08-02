Discover Middle Georgia: Lockerly Arboretum

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is rich in history and has an abundance of natural settings. One museum in Baldwin County combines history from the 1800’s and an outdoor garden.

Lockerly Arboretum in Milledgeville acts as a public garden with a wide variety of trees, flowers and wildlife.

- Advertisement -

The outdoor museum also features a historic home built over 150 years ago.

Jennifer Pollard, Executive Director of Lockerly Arboretum, says “part of what makes Lockerly unique is that we find the balance between having a very manicured look as well as having nice nature areas.”

Lockerly Arboretum features thousands of different species of trees from around the world, plucked and planted by a man named E.J. Grassman.

Coming up Friday on 41NBC News at 6 p.m, Kristen Kennedy tells us more about how Grassman started the arboretum and spotlights different collections Lockerly showcases as we continue to discover Middle Georgia.