Deputies are searching for a man wanted for arson, an outstanding warrant and other criminal charges

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help find a man wanted for arson.

Jasper and Houston County Sheriff’s Offices, Centerville Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task force and the FBI are assisting with the search for 35-year-old James Spensley.

He is a suspect in an arson that happened in Jones County last Friday. A warrant has been issues for Spensley’s arrest. He also has pending criminal charges in Jasper County and an outstanding warrant in Houston County.

Spensley is 5’8, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a large tribal tattoo on his left forearm and another small, similar, tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

He was last seen July 31st at 9:00 p.m. in the Russell Parkway area in Warner Robins.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (478)0863489, or your local law enforcement agency.

A reward has been offered for his arrest and conviction.