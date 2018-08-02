Coach’s Corner: Von Lassiter, Bleckley County Royals

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s the second year for Bleckley County native Von Lassiter coaching his hometown school, a year after he left Houston County to return to his roots.

Last year, the Royals finished 6-4 and just missed out on a playoff berth after losing a mini-game to Washington County.

On offense, the Royals will be touting the return of eight starters, including Coach Lassiter’s own son at quarterback, Zach Lassiter.

Only three back on defense for 2018. Arkenzio Hayes, Ty Williams, and Micah Floyd will need to hold down the fort and support a very young defensive line.

The Royals will play in Region 3-2A and will have their first game on August 17th against rival Hawkinsville.