Cherry Blossom pageant now a Miss Georgia preliminary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival is taking the Queen and Princess pageant to the next level.

The pageant is now a Miss Georgia preliminary. In November, one winner will be selected to compete for the title of Miss Georgia 2019.

The winner will also receive a scholarship to Wesleyan College and serve as an ambassador for the Cherry Blossom Festival and Macon-Bibb County. The winner will also appear at local and regional events throughout the year.

Two princesses will also be crowned to hold a spot on the festival’s royal court.

The pageant is November 17th at 7 PM at Wesleyan College. The 2019 Little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom is the same day at 10 AM.

To apply, visit CherryBlossom.com