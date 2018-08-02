Man found guilty of molesting two 6-year-olds, gets life in prison

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man will spend life in prison plus an additional 40 years, for molesting a 6-year-old boy and girl.

Tommy Tinsley was found guilty on two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and three counts of child molestation.

- Advertisement -

Tinsley molested the children between May 2015 and May 2016. He had the children perform sex acts with each other in his presence. The 52-year-old also showed the children pornography on a cell phone.

The children along with other witnesses testified during the trial.

“Mr. Tinsley thought he’d get away with his sick perversions, and that his cowardly acts would never come to light. But these two children showed what bravery looks like when they stood in open court and told what this sick man did. I’m so thankful for a jury that held him accountable, and a sentence that ensures that he’ll never touch a child again,” says David Cooke, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

It took jurors about an hour Wednesday to find Tinsley guilty.